Maddon Reveals Plans for Baez When Russell Returns

Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez has been making some remarkable plays both with his bat and with his glove as he fills in for injured shortstop Addison Russell, but has he done enough to take over the role on a full-time basis?

Cubs manager Joe Maddon was asked that very question during a radio interview on Tuesday, and he emphatically denied that any change is in the offing at the position.

“Listen, when he (Russell) comes back, he’s our shortstop,” Maddon said on 670 The Score on Tuesday. “He’s our shortstop, man. Don’t be deceived. Look at even this year, what he was doing defensively prior to being injured.”

Russell has been taking ground-balls and has taken batting practice with the team in recent days, as he works his way back from a foot strain. The shortstop hasn’t played since Aug. 2, and since then Baez has been a human highlight reel, making several stellar defensive plays and clubbing six home runs in Russell’s absence.

He has also struck out 25 times in just 69 at-bats since then, and overall this season Baez has committed 10 errors in just 47 games at shortstop.