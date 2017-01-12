Opening Day is still a little under three months away, but that doesn’t mean that Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon isn’t already designing lineups for the regular season.

In fact, with the departure of Dexter Fowler, the Cubs’ manager is hatching an interesting scheme for the lead-off position. Instead of having a traditional guy good at getting on-base, like Ben Zobrist, Maddon instead has a more unique approach to the number one job:

Put Kyle Schwarber there.

During an interview at his annual Thanksmas event on Wednesday, Maddon said that he is considering batting Schwarber in the lead-off spot, saying that he didn’t want to move Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo from their spots (second and third, respectively) in the batting order.

“I do like Schwarber leading off,” Maddon told reporters. “I do like it. I still like KB two, (and) if you ask Anthony he likes hitting third.”

If Maddon keeps that lineup intact against right-handed pitchers, it would raise all sorts of interesting questions throughout the rest of the lineup. Where would newcomer Jon Jay, who was signed to play center field and bat against right-handed hurlers, bat? Would Addison Russell, who drove in 95 runs last season, move up in the lineup or stay in the six or seven spot?

When the team reports to spring training in Arizona next month, we’ll likely get some clarification on those questions, but one thing is clear: these are the kinds of decisions that Maddon has proven he is adept at making during his two years in Chicago.