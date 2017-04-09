Joe Maddon, pictured here wearing an Angels hat in honor of his late father during the Cubs' World Series celebration, is honoring another one of his mentors at the Cubs' home opener on Monday night.

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon is a man who never forgets the people that helped him in his ascent into the upper echelon of baseball leaders, and he’s honoring one of his main mentors in a big way at Monday’s banner raising ceremony at Wrigley Field.

Maddon, who managed the Rays for nine seasons before joining the Cubs in 2015, was close with bench coach Don Zimmer during his time in Tampa Bay. Zimmer, who passed away in 2014, also managed the Cubs for three seasons in the late 1980’s and early 1990’s, and in honor of both of those connections, Maddon has invited Zimmer’s widow Soot to the opening day festivities at the Friendly Confines.

“I don’t think Soot’s missed an Opening Day,” Maddon told media about the decision to invite her to the fame. “I don’t know how many years it’s been – she’s not missed an Opening Day. So I did not want it to happen this year.”

Zimmer had a big influence on Maddon’s managerial style, and to this day the Cubs’ skipper honors Zimmer in a unique way. Before every game, Maddon writes a slew of different abbreviations and phrases on his lineup card, and one of them is “Z Irreverent,” which honor’s Zimmer’s exhortations for Maddon not to take himself too seriously and to take chances when he’s managing a game.

According to CSN Chicago’s Patrick Mooney, Soot Zimmer will be accompanied to Monday’s game by her grandson Beau, who is a TV reporter in the Tampa area, and Maddon is thrilled to share the special moment with a family that is incredibly close to his heart.

“It’s just appropriate that she’s going to be at another Opening Day,” he said. “And to be there for this one, I thought it was necessary, based on not only her affiliation with the Cubs, but (my connection) with their family.”