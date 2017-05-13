Joe Boston's on Chicago's West Side has announced it may soon close. Kye Martin reports as customers flock for what might be their last meal from the beloved eatery.

If you didn’t have a chance to get one last sandwich from Joe Boston’s Italian Beef, you’re in luck.

The iconic Chicago restaurant planned to close Saturday, but the owners instead announced they will remain open for an additional 18 days.

The new closing date for the stand on the city’s West Side is June 3, according to a Facebook post.

The family-owned establishment has been serving its famous Italian beef sandwiches, as well as Polish sausages and hot dogs, among other items, out of the distinctive light green building at the intersection of Chicago and Grand Avenues since 1949.

After Joe Boston passed away, his daughter Ellinor and her husband Spero Kutrubis took over the business but recently decided it was time to hang it up.

“We’re actually just sort of tired and so we’re just ready to say goodbye,” Ellinor said. “We’ve enjoyed it and we’ve met so many wonderful people but it’s time to just close the doors.”

News of the closing on Wednesday prompted Chicagoans to flock to the diner, resulting in lines out the door and even a few food shortages.

On Thursday, the restaurant, which is normally open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, shut down around 6:30 p.m. after selling out of both beef and sausage, the Kutrubis family said in a Facebook post.

“We are overwhelmed by the amount of people who came to Boston's today!” Spero wrote. “Joe Boston is smiling down - it was truly amazing.”

That same thing happened Friday afternoon, and on Saturday, the owners announced the extension.

Joe Boston’s planned to open at 11 a.m., the Facebook post said, giving thanks to the restaurant's loyal customers.