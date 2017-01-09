Family and friends are desperate for answers after a woman disappeared last month near her home on Chicago's South Side.

Joanna Wright, 33, was last seen on Dec. 18 in the vicinity of the 6400 block of South Washtenaw in the city's Marquette Park neighborhood, according to an alert from Chicago police.

Her family said she was walking near her home that day around 1:45 p.m. when she was forced into a vehicle, screaming for help.

"I saw three guys jump out and grab her, she tried to fight them off as she was trying to get away," her sister Valencia Harrison said. "Another grabbed her and threw her in a car."

Chicago police say they are looking into the possibility that Wright was kidnapped, and the investigation is ongoing.

"We wouldn't wish this on anyone," Harrison said. "This is the worst thing ever. You wonder with time passing, 'What have they done - has she eaten, is she clean? How's her mindset? Is she staying strong, is she praying to come home?'"

Wright grew up in the Marquette Park neighborhood and is well-known and well-liked in the area, her family says.

She is a hairstylist and active in the LGBT community, and turned 33 just days before she disappeared. Now that the holidays have passed without any new leads, her family's fears that she was targeted have been heightened - but they remain hopeful that Wright will be found.

"God is the one to have the last say. No matter what they could be doing to her, if he's not ready for her to come home, he won't send for her," Wright's girlfriend Cierra Mobley said, adding, "I still have hope."

Family and friends plan to distribute flyers in the neighborhood on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Wright is described as a black woman standing at 5'2" and weighing 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-747-8380, or call the anonymous tip line at 1-800-U-Tell-US (1-800-883-5587).