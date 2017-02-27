Joakim Noah #13 of the New York Knicks walks off the court after the game against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on January 2, 2017 in New York City. The Orlando Magic defeated the New York Knicks 115-103.

Former Chicago Bulls star Joakim Noah got some big money to play for the New York Knicks this season, but what could have been a big-time rebirth in the Big Apple has turned into a big disappointment instead.

That’s because Noah will reportedly undergo arthroscopic surgery on his knee and miss the remainder of the season. Those reports come from various outlets, including Newsday and the Vertical, and all point to Noah’s first season with the Knicks coming to a premature end.

Noah, who went through plenty of injury issues during his nine seasons with the Bulls, was averaging five points and 8.7 rebounds per game with the Knicks. He signed a four-year, $72 million contract in New York over the offseason, leaving the Bulls after nearly a decade with the organization.

Noah has missed the Knicks’ last seven games, and the team has struggled mightily without him as they’ve gone 2-5 over that span. With a 24-35 record, the Knicks are currently four games behind the Detroit Pistons for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, and barring a huge push forward in the late stages of the campaign, it appears that they’re going to miss the postseason once again.