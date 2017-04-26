Jimmy John's Announces Return of Dollar Sub Day | NBC Chicago
Jimmy John's Announces Return of Dollar Sub Day

    Dollar Sub Day is coming back. 

    Jimmy John's announced Tuesday that customers will once again be able to buy sandwiches for just a buck for one day only. 

    This year, Dollar Sub Day will be held at participating locations on Tuesday, May 2 from 4 to 8 p.m., the company said in a tweet and Facebook post. 

    The $1 sub deal is limited to in-store only. All sandwiches No. 1 - No. 6, BLT, Unwich lettuce wraps and Slims are available for the deal. No delivery or online ordering. 

    Jimmy John's first started Dollar Sub Day last year with "Customer Appreciation Day" in April.

    The sandwich giant, which is based in Illinois, has sub shops in 46 states, and you can find a participating location near you on their website.

