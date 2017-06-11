Chicago Bulls star Jimmy Butler has made it no secret that he thinks he could play in the NFL, but in a new Instagram comment, he made a plea directly to an NFL executive.

That executive, Denver Broncos boss John Elway, was made on an Instagram post that the Broncos uploaded to their account on Saturday. The picture, which featured wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, prompted Butler to leave a comment asking for a chance to try out for the Broncos.

“Please have John Elway contact my agent,” Butler’s post said. “I will be sending my highlight tape in soon. Thanks in advance!”

Butler has danced with the idea of playing in the NFL before, and has even lined up at cornerback to face-off against Thomas, who is one of his good friends. Butler attended the Broncos’ opening game last season, and in the past Thomas has been spotted taking in Bulls games at the United Center as Butler’s guest.

Butler, who stands 6-foot-7, has made the NBA All-Star Game in each of his last three seasons, averaging 23.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game last season, both career highs.