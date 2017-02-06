Jason Hammel Signs 2-Year Contract With Royals

son Hammel of the Chicago Cubs plays football in the outfield before taking on the Cleveland Indians in Game One of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on October 25, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Chicago Cubs earned a lot of plaudits earlier this offseason when they allowed pitcher Jason Hammel to pursue greener pastures in free agency, and according to multiple reports, their kindness has allowed him to find a new home for next season.

According to Fox Sports and Yahoo, Hammel has agreed to a two-year contract with the Kansas City Royals, and the contract comes with an option for a third year. The deal will pay the pitcher $8 million per season, according to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, and the option is a mutual one, according to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports.

With the contract, Hammel leaves the defending World Series champions to join the 2015 Fall Classic winners, and he will be reunited with former teammate Jorge Soler, who was traded to Kansas City by the Cubs in exchange for closer Wade Davis.

Earlier in the offseason, the Cubs declined an option on Hammel's contract for 2017, fulfilling a promise to him that they wouldn't pick the option up if they couldn't guarantee that he would be a member of the roster for the following season.

The move generated a lot of positive press for Cubs President Theo Epstein and G.M. Jed Hoyer, and Hammel praised the duo for their handling of the situation as he exited the team following their title victory.

During the 2016 season, Hammel was a stellar starter for the Cubs, posting a solid 15-10 record with a 3.84 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP while striking out 144 batters. Even with his remarkable performance during the regular season, Hammel didn’t throw a single pitch during the Cubs’ postseason as they won the World Series title with Jake Arrieta, Kyle Hendricks, Jon Lester, and John Lackey serving as their starting pitchers.

With Hammel’s departure now all but official, the Cubs will certainly have a new fifth starter next season. Mike Montgomery, who was acquired in a trade last season and captured the final out of the World Series, will be a prime contender for the role, as will newly signed hurler Brett Anderson, who inked a minor league deal with the team earlier this offseason.