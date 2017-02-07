President Donald Trump compared Chicago’s violence to that of a war-torn country in the Middle East during a meeting Thursday with a group of county sheriffs at the White House.

Twenty agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms coming to Chicago to help combat the city’s seemingly endless violence is not enough, Rev. Jesse Jackson said Tuesday.

The statement comes after a report from CNN that federal assistance was headed to Chicago.

Asked Friday, a spokesman for Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office said while the help would be welcome, the city had not received any word from the federal government regarding CNN’s report.

But while city officials welcome federal assistance, Jackson says more boots on the ground are not the solution.

“You can’t police poverty, you must eliminate it,” he said. “We’re focusing more on policing than on development.”

The comment was made Tuesday as community leaders gathered to respond to President Donald Trump’s recent comments about Chicago’s violence.

“It’s worse than some of the places that we read about in the Middle East where you have wars going on,” Trump said Thursday to a group of county sheriffs at the White House. “It’s so sad. Chicago’s become so sad.”

Chicago police Supt. Eddie Johnson said he also welcomes the resources—but more can be done.

“Our men and women are working hard to improve public safety, and we stand ready for an increased federal partnership to build upon our work. As I've said before, we are asking for more federal agents and resources,” he said in a statement. “We are asking for a higher rate of federal gun prosecution. We are asking for more funding for after-school and summer jobs programs that are proven to keep kids out of trouble.”

Jackson, joined by Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin, Chicago Ald. Emma Mitts and others, invited Trump to come visit Chicago to discuss its violence epidemic.

“Please come, we welcome you to come, but come with something of substance that’s gonna help us,” Mitts said.

“We are in a virtual state of emergency,” Boykin said.

Trump has repeatedly bemoaned Chicago’s violent crime, warning city officials last month that he would “send in the Feds” if they can’t get a grip on the ongoing “carnage.”