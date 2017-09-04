Jeremy Langford Finds New NFL Home: Report

Jeremy Langford #33 of the Chicago Bears runs in the third quarter during a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium on September 25, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears cut running back Jeremy Langford from their roster on Sunday, and it appears that the former draft pick has a new home.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Langford has signed with the Baltimore Ravens as a member of their practice squad.

Langford, a fourth-round pick of the Bears in 2015, was briefly the team’s starter before Jordan Howard took the job over last season. The running back rushed for 737 yards and 10 touchdowns during his two seasons with the Bears, and he hauled in 41 receptions for 421 yards and a touchdown during that time.

NFL teams are allowed to establish a 10-man practice squad, and Langford signed with the Ravens after clearing waivers on Sunday afternoon.

The Bears cut Langford to make room for a trio of waiver wire pickups on Sunday, including running back Taquan Mizzell, whom they picked up from the Ravens. The Bears also picked up wide receiver Tre McBride and long snapper Andrew DePaola on waivers.