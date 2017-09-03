The Chicago Bears made a series of waiver moves on Sunday, and to make room on their roster they cut loose 2015 fourth-round pick Jeremy Langford.

Langford, selected with the 106th overall pick in that draft, was briefly the Bears’ starting running back before health issues and the emergence of Jordan Howard combined to relegate him to reserve duty last season.

In two seasons with the Bears, Langford rushed for 737 yards and 10 touchdowns, including four during the 2016 campaign.

The Bears also cut tight end Ben Braunecker and long snapper Jeff Overbaugh to make room on their roster for three new additions.

Wide receiver Tre McBride was claimed on waivers from the Tennessee Titans. He appeared in nine games with the team after signing with the club in 2015, and caught one touchdown pass as a member of the organization.

The Bears also claimed running back Taquan Mizzell from the Baltimore Ravens and long snapper Andrew DePaola from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mizzell was signed as an undrafted free agent this offseason, and DePaola has appeared in 48 NFL games over three seasons with the Buccaneers.

With the moves, the Bears are at 53 players on their active roster.