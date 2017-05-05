Kristin Cavallari has finally revealed where her family is moving now that her husband Jay Cutler is no longer playing for the Chicago Bears.

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler has found a new home in the broadcast booth on Fox, and he’ll be meeting up with some familiar faces when he takes his first spin as an analyst.

According to Cutler’s broadcast partner Kevin Burkhardt, the former quarterback will make his debut during a Bears preseason game against the Tennessee Titans down in Nashville. Burkhardt made the announcement on a radio show Friday, shortly after it was revealed that Cutler had agreed to join him and Charles Davis in the broadcast booth for games on the network.

Cutler, who as recently as last week had indicated through his agent that he still wanted to play football, reportedly auditioned for a broadcasting role recently, and on Friday it was officially announced that he was joining the Fox team to call games.

10 of the Bears’ 16 games during the 2017 season will be carried on Fox, with their home opener against the Atlanta Falcons serving as the first regular season tilt that Cutler could potentially call.