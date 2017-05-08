Jay Cutler Reveals Whether He'd Ever Suit Up for Packers | NBC Chicago
Jay Cutler Reveals Whether He'd Ever Suit Up for Packers

By James Neveau

    Kristin Cavallari has finally revealed where her family is moving now that her husband Jay Cutler is no longer playing for the Chicago Bears.

    (Published Friday, April 28, 2017)

    Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler is now officially a part of the media world, and as part of his introduction into that realm, he was asked a question that certainly will pique the interest of Bears fans.

    In an interview with Doug Gottlieb, filling in as host of “The Herd With Colin Cowherd,” Cutler was asked by the host if he would ever consider playing for the Green Bay Packers if they were in dire need of a quarterback.

    Fortunately for Bears fans, Cutler downplayed that possibility:

    “Honestly if the Green Bay Packers called, I’m probably not going to do it,” he said. “I don’t think they would ever call me, but I’d probably have to pass.”

    Cutler retired from the NFL last week as he took a job as an analyst on Fox’s NFL broadcasts. Joining Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis, Cutler will make his debut in the broadcast booth for the Bears’ preseason game against the Tennessee Titans in August.

    As a new member of the media world, Cutler is going to have to get used to hypotheticals, analysis, and hot takes, and he’s still getting used to having to dip his feet into that new pool.

    “Everyone loves hypotheticals, and I think the new world that I’m getting into, I’ve always tried to stay away from it,” he said. “In the media world though, that’s kind of what you have to do.” 

