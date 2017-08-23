Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler is giving football another try as he goes under center for the Miami Dolphins, but now he’s opening up about why he decided to briefly walk away from the game after the 2016 season.

Speaking with The Miami Herald, Cutler admitted that losing so often with the Bears wore him down, but that there were other reasons why he had decided to hang up his cleats in March.

“I think you can talk about anybody in the league, no one likes to lose, no one likes going through those situations,” Cutler told the Herald. “Those are tough. They wear you down. But that wasn’t the sole reason … I mean, they released me, so it was kind of end of the road at that point.”

After Cutler was released by the Bears, several teams expressed interest in him, but after none signed him he ultimately announced his retirement from the NFL. Cutler then took a job in the broadcast booth with Fox and was set to call the Bears’ season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

Then, when Ryan Tannehill injured his knee during the Dolphins’ training camp, Cutler signed a one-year deal with the team. The deal reunited him with former Bears offensive coordinator Adam Gase, who is now the head coach in Miami.

Cutler will likely be the team’s starter when they begin the regular season after signing a deal worth at least $10 million.