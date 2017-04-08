Javier Baez, pictured here during the 2016 World Series, suffered a scary collision with Jason Heyward on Friday night, but Cubs fans can breathe a sigh of relief Saturday. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Just one day after colliding with outfielder Jason Heyward, Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez is giving fans a reason to breathe a sigh of relief.

That's because Baez, who was forced out of Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers after a violent collision with Heyward in center field, is back in the Cubs' starting lineup on Saturday and will bat seventh for Joe Maddon's squad as they look to even the series.

The collision, which occurred during Friday's game, was a violent one, sending Baez sprawling to the ground and causing memories of Kyle Schwarber's collision with Dexter Fowler early in the 2016 season to come flooding back into the psyches of Cubs fans.

Here is video of Baez's collision:

Unlike Schwarber, who suffered a torn ACL and missed the remainder of the 2016 regular season, Baez is none the worse for wear, suffering only a contusion about his left eye in the collision with Heyward.

To make matters even spookier, the collision occurred exactly one year to the day after the incident involving Fowler and Schwarber.

The Cubs and Brewers will tangle in Milwaukee on Saturday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m.