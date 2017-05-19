After spending two weeks on the disabled list, Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward is expected to be back on the field for the team's weekend series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Heyward, who was placed on the disabled list with a hand injury, made a rehab appearance with the South Bend Cubs on Thursday night, and he returned to Wrigley Field to rejoin his teammates before Friday's game with the Brewers.

With Heyward ready to return, the Cubs will be left with a difficult decision as they have to choose which player will be sent down to make room for Heyward on the roster.

Will they send down top prospect Ian Happ, who has helped spark the team's offense and has shown some serious versatility in playing multiple outfield positions?

Other players could potentially land on the chopping block ahead of Happ as well. Albert Almora Jr. could be sent down, as he still has options left and hasn't been playing a lot as Jon Jay has quickly found himself a frequent role in the team's lineup.

Infielder Tommy La Stella could also be the man sent back to the minors, but with his strong hitting of late and his status as the team's best reserve left-handed hitter, it seems unlikely that he'll be the odd man out when the roster decision is made.

The Cubs could also send a pitcher down to keep more position players, but with Eddie Butler's short start on Friday and Mike Montgomery getting burned in long relief, the team would likely prefer to keep as many bullpen arms as possible as they enter a stretch where they play 16 games in 16 days.