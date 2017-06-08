How to Watch Former FBI Director James Comey Testify Live at Senate Intel Committee Hearing | NBC Chicago
How to Watch Former FBI Director James Comey Testify Live at Senate Intel Committee Hearing

The hearing will be aired live on NBC 5 and streamed on the NBC Chicago app and website beginning at 9 a.m. CT

    NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live stream with complete coverage on the hugely anticipated hearing right here beginning at 9 a.m. CT.

    Across the nation, viewers will be tuning in to watch as fired FBI director James Comey testifies at a Senate Intelligence committee hearing Thursday. 

    The testimony, Comey's first public statements since his May 9 dismissal, is likely to bring hours of uncomfortable attention to an administration shadowed for months by an investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

    Comey's detailed and vivid recollections of his one-on-one conversations with President Donald Trump were revealed in seven pages of prepared testimony released Wednesday, the day before his appearance before the Senate intelligence committee.

    Watch live here

    Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

