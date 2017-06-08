NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live stream with complete coverage on the hugely anticipated hearing right here beginning at 9 a.m. CT.

Across the nation, viewers will be tuning in to watch as fired FBI director James Comey testifies at a Senate Intelligence committee hearing Thursday.

The testimony, Comey's first public statements since his May 9 dismissal, is likely to bring hours of uncomfortable attention to an administration shadowed for months by an investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Comey's detailed and vivid recollections of his one-on-one conversations with President Donald Trump were revealed in seven pages of prepared testimony released Wednesday, the day before his appearance before the Senate intelligence committee.

