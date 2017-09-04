The Chicago Cubs got more bad injury news on Monday as pitcher Jake Arrieta left the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Arrieta, who leads baseball with a 1.59 ERA since the All-Star break, delivered a pitch to Josh Bell and immediately began clutching his right leg. Trainers and manager Joe Maddon came onto the field, and Arrieta was removed after trying to throw another pitch from the top of the mound.

The Cubs announced that Arrieta had left the game with an apparent injury to his right leg.

Stay tuned to NBC Chicago for the latest developments.