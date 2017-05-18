CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 15: Anthony Rizzo of the Chicago Cubs bats against the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field on April 15, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. All players are wearing #42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. The Rockies defeated the Cubs 6-1. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Jackie Robinson broke baseball's color barrier in 1947, and on the 70th anniversary of his first ever game at Wrigley Field, the Chicago Cubs honored him in a very touching way.

Before their game on Thursday afternoon against the Cincinnati Reds, the Cubs invited Robinson's granddaughter Meta to raise his number 42 flag up the right field foul pole at the ballpark, signifying its retirement by the team:

The number 42 was retired throughout Major League Baseball on the 50th anniversary of Robinson's first game back in 1997. The number has flown on a blue flag above the Wrigley Field grandstand since that date, but Thursday marks the first time that it joined the ranks of the other retired numbers by the Cubs, as it is now on a white flag on the right field foul pole.

Wrigley Field is now the lone park left in baseball where Robinson actually played in a game. On the day he made his debut at the Friendly Confines, Wrigley set an all-time attendance record that still stands today, as it hosted 46,572 fans at an absolutely packed ballpark.