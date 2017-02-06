A Chicago bar and restaurant owned by the InterContinental Hotels Group are among a list of establishments affected by a credit card processing security breach, the company announced Monday.

Michael Jordan’s Steak House and Bar and Eno are among a dozen establishments an investigation revealed to have been compromised after malware was installed on the servers that process payment, IHG announced in its news release. The company said the malware searched for information such as cardholder name, card number, expiration date and internal verification code.

“Cards used at the front desk of these properties were not affected,” the company said.

The two Chicago locations were impacted between Aug. 1 and Dec. 15 of 2016, the release says.

Those who may have been impacted by the breach should report unauthorized charges to the card issuer.

“We have been working with the security firms to review our security measures, confirm that this issue has been remediated, and evaluate ways to enhance our security measures,” IHG said. “We have also notified law enforcement and are working with the payment card networks so that the banks that issue payment cards can be made aware and initiate heightened monitoring on the affected cards.”

IHG said it announced an investigation on Dec. 28 of 2016 after receiving a report of unauthorized charges and some of its properties and hired “leading cyber security firms to examine the payment card processing systems for the hotels that it manages in the Americas region.”

The investigation is ongoing, IHG said.