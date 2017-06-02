A $1 billion lawsuit filed in Kane County alleges that correctional officers at the County Jail denied an inmate the ability to vote in the 2016 presidential election, according to a report.

The lawsuit, which was reported by the Daily Herald, was filed in February by Kane County inmate Louis Alexander Bertaux, according to court records. The suit contends that Bertaux was not allowed to vote in the 2016 presidential election, and that he was “mocked about the outcome by a Trump-supporting correctional officer,” according to the report.

In the suit, Bertaux describes feeling like he had been “murdered inside” when he was allegedly denied the opportunity to vote in the election.

“Upon the news of this presidential election being concluded, without my ability to participate, by exercising my Constitutional right to vote, I experienced the equivalent of being murdered inside,” the lawsuit says.

Bertaux is currently in custody at the Kane County Jail, as he awaits trial on weapons charges, according to court documents. He will next appear in court on those charges on June 7.

As for the lawsuit, the next hearing on the case will take place on June 27, according to Kane County’s website.