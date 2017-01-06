5 Injured in Reported Stabbing at Cook County Jail

Five inmates were injured Friday afternoon in a fight in Cook County Jail's super-max division, officials said.

A fight broke out among detainees at around 1:30 p.m. and was quickly brought under control, a jail spokeswoman said. Several weapons were recovered, she said.

Those injured -- four charged with murder and one with armed robbery -- were transported in serious to critical condition to Mt. Sinai and Stroger hospitals, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Injuries sustained in the fight included puncture wounds.

It wasn't immediately known what led to the incident or who it invovled, and the source of the weapons is under investigation.

Check back for more details on this breaking story.

Five maximum security inmates were injured during a Friday afternoon brawl at Cook County Jail, officials said.

"It was brought under control quickly, but we do have five inmates who suffered injuries," said Cara Smith, a spokeswoman for the jail.

The fight broke out among the "general population" of the Super Maximum security division about 1:30 p.m.

A weapon was used, but it's not clear what kind of injuries they suffered. The five were taken to two hospitals, said Smith, who did not believe their conditions were life threatening.

At least six ambulances were called to the jail, in the 2800 block of South California Avenue about 1:45 p.m., said Fire Cmdr. Walter Schroeder.

Two people were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, and three others went to Stroger Hospital. All five were listed in serious to critical condition, officials said.

Schroeder had no further details.

Copyright © 2017, Chicago Tribune

This article is related to: Jails and Prisonsrisons