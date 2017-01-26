Cold hard cash came from the sky in Indianapolis Tuesday when an electrical worker found bills “floating” off the roof of a downtown building, police confirmed.

The worker found the errant greenbacks atop 1 North Meridian Street, Indianapolis Metropolitan police Sgt. Kendall Adams said in a phone interview Wednesday.

“[The worker] said he went to the roof and found about $200 bucks,” Adams said.

The worker then called the police who are now trying to determine the source of the mystery money.

“We don’t know where it came from,” Adams said.

He said the curious currency hasn’t been connected to a specific crime. Some of the bills were wrapped in Federal Reserve Bank bands, he said.

The building the money was found on hosts a mix of offices and chain restaurants including a Jimmy John’s and a Qdoba Mexican Grill.

The taco joint was robbed by a masked gunman who evaded police last Thursday, a local TV news station reported.

Asked if there might be a connection between the cash and the robbery, Adams said he couldn’t confirm.

A person who answered the phone and identified themselves as a manager at the Qdoba said they did not believe the money was related to the robbery last week.

As for the surreal scene of bills floating down from the sky in downtown Indianapolis?

“I don’t think it created a hysterical rush,” Adams said. “I don’t think a lot of people knew about it."

An investigation was ongoing Wednesday night.