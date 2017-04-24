Officials at Indiana University have issued a warning after two attempted abductions occurred in less than an hour on the Bloomington campus early Sunday.

The first incident occurred just after midnight, according to a community alert from the Indiana University Police Department.

Authorities said a woman was walking along the side path of Indiana Highway 45/46 bypass near Bart Kaufman Field on the north side of campus when a man approached and tried to force her into his car.

She was able to escape, according to police, and the suspect fled the area in a newer-model black Toyota sedan.

Less than an hour later, another woman was injured in a second kidnapping attempt that took place less than a mile away.

Officials said the victim was walking on Dunn St. near Gate 7 on the west side of Memorial Stadium around 1 a.m. when the second attack occurred.

Three men believed to be in their 20s drove up in an older-model black Jeep Cherokee and one of them asked the woman if she needed a ride, according to police.

When she refused, officials said she was beaten up, with one of the men knocking her to the ground and causing her to lose a tooth, according to WTHR.

The men then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Students on campus were on alert after hearing of the attacks, which took place over the school’s popular Little 500 weekend.

“It was really scary to hear, especially being a young woman,” IU student Therese Capriglione told WTHR.

“My parents sent me here with pepper spray and I keep it with me, especially because I have night classes,” she added. “I've been followed here on campus and it's scary and so I just always keep my pepper spray on me.”

“The area it happened in is close to the dorm we live in and so that was a little bit scary,” added Katie Emmert. “My mom called me also just to make sure we were okay.”

Authorities are urging students and visitors not to walk alone, asking community members to “look out for each other.”

“If you cannot be with a group of trusted friends, tell one or more of them where you are going, whom you will be with, when you expect to return, and let them know you will contact them if anything changes,” officials said in a community alert.

No one is in custody in connection with either incident, according to police, who continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on either attack is asked to contact IU police.