A statewide Amber Alert was issued in Indiana early Sunday for a missing 1-year-old who is believed to have been abducted.
Columbus police issued the alert saying Solomon Rhoades was last seen at 8:30 p.m. EST on Saturday in Hope, Indiana, which is located about 45 miles south of Indianapolis.
Solomon is described as a white male, standing at 2’6” tall and weighing 31 pounds, authorities said. He has blond hair and blue eyes and was last seen without any clothing.
The child is thought to be “in extreme danger,” according to Columbus police, who believe he was abducted by 43-year-old Andrea Rhodes.
Rhoades is 5’11” tall and weighs 201 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes, according to police.
The suspect was driving a gray 2003 Chevrolet Blazer, with Indiana plate number XVK853, authorities said.
Anyone with information on Solomon or Andrea’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-888-58AMBER (582-6237) or 911.