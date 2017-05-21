Amber Alert Issued for Indiana 1-Year-Old, Believed to Be Abducted | NBC Chicago
Amber Alert Issued for Indiana 1-Year-Old, Believed to Be Abducted

    A statewide Amber Alert has been issued in Indiana for 1-year-old Solomon Rhoades, who is believed to have been abducted and 'in extreme danger.'

    A statewide Amber Alert was issued in Indiana early Sunday for a missing 1-year-old who is believed to have been abducted.

    Columbus police issued the alert saying Solomon Rhoades was last seen at 8:30 p.m. EST on Saturday in Hope, Indiana, which is located about 45 miles south of Indianapolis.

    Solomon is described as a white male, standing at 2’6” tall and weighing 31 pounds, authorities said. He has blond hair and blue eyes and was last seen without any clothing. 

    Police are searching for 1-year-old Solomon Rhoades (right), believed to have been abducted from Hope, Indiana, by Andrea Rhoades (left).
    Photo credit: Columbus Police Department

    The child is thought to be “in extreme danger,” according to Columbus police, who believe he was abducted by 43-year-old Andrea Rhodes.

    Rhoades is 5’11” tall and weighs 201 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes, according to police.

    The suspect was driving a gray 2003 Chevrolet Blazer, with Indiana plate number XVK853, authorities said.

    Anyone with information on Solomon or Andrea’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-888-58AMBER (582-6237) or 911.

    Published 28 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

