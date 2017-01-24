Authorities have determined that the reported home invasion that had a west suburban community on edge last week was "not a bona fide incident," according to a statement from police.

Indian Head Park police initially sent a warning on Wednesday night alerting residents to a home invasion with injuries in the Acacia Townhomes, reporting that the suspect was still at large. In the robo-call and text alert, people living near the area were asked to keep their doors locked and outside lights on.

Cook County Sheriff's officers and a police dog joined Indian Head Park police officers in the search for the suspect late into the night, though police issued a statement Tuesday announcing the investigation had ended.

"After a thorough investigation, it has been determined that the reported Home Invasion was not a bona fide incident," Indian Head Park police chief Robert Cervenka said in the release.

"The Indian Head Park Police Department would like to acknowledge and thank the various agencies that assisted in this investigation. We also want to thank our residents for their input, concern and understanding. We want to emphasize that the Village takes reports of all crimes seriously. This incident is now classified as Cleared/Closed and we will have no further comment," the statement continued.

Police initially said a man in a mask broke into a townhome on Briarwood Court and cut the arm of a girl who was home alone. The wound was minor and she was treated at the scene, officials said during a town hall meeting on Saturday to address community concerns about the incident.

Police did not respond to requests for clarification on the statement Tuesday, and it was not immediately clear if any further action would be taken.