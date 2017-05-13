Authorities Respond to Incident at Delnor Hospital in Geneva

Authorities were responding to an ongoing incident at Delnor Hospital in suburban Geneva on Saturday, according to police.

Around 1 p.m., officers from multiple agencies could be seen responding to the hospital, located at 300 Randall Road.

The Geneva Police Department, as well as the Kane County Sheriff's office and SWAT teams were all "addressing a developing situation" at the hospital, Geneva Police Commander Julie Nash confirmed.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries, and authorities declined to release further information as the situation remained ongoing.

Sky 5 is en route to the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.