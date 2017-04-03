Police have issued a warning after a woman was sexually assaulted at a northwest Indiana park in broad daylight on Saturday. NBC 5's Natalie Martinez reports.

Around 12:56 p.m., officers responded to Imagination Glen Park in Portage, authorities said in a release.

There they found a 27-year-old woman who told them that while visiting the park, she went to use the portable restroom, and upon exiting, was pushed back inside by a man with a gun.

Once inside, the man sexually assaulted her, according to police. She was able to break free, run away and call 911, authorities said, as the offender returned to his vehicle and fled the scene.

Neighbors said the park is constantly in use, and serves as a place where the community can come together. Many were disturbed to learn what allegedly took place.

“This is just shocking,” said Rita McCulloch, who lives in the area. “This is a family area to us. We let our kids go out, we let them play. This was very shocking to us that something so close to home could happen,” she added.

“It's not like the bathrooms are up against the woods,” said Amy Aldrich. “They're smack in the middle of the field.”

The suspect was wearing a red sweatshirt, gray and black shorts, a black stocking cap and dark athletic shoes, according to police. Thought to be between 25 and 35, he stood around 5’6” or 5’7” and was wearing a skull ring, officials said.

He also had a dark tattoo that wrapped around his left forearm, police said, and drove away in a Black Mitsubishi Outlander or ASX with a Harley-Davidson front license plate.

“Having three daughters that come around, ride their bikes, go play in the park, kick the soccer ball around. They want go over there and play on the swings, [so] it was concerning,” said neighbor Tom Aldrich.

“It’s a threat to everybody, obviously, especially women,” added Chris Santee.

No one is in custody in connection with the attack, according to police, who continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to contact Portage police at 219-764-5704.