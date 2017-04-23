The Illinois General Assembly - unable to reach a budget deal in more than two years - will make one more try this week.

As legislators return to Springfield on Monday following a two-week recess, the Illinois Senate is expected to amend the stopgap budget and send it back to the House, but there's no clear indication that a deal has been reached.

At the same time, lawmakers are also expected to tackle a controversial bill on abortion.

House Bill 40, which cleared committee in February, would allow the state to cover abortions for its employees and Medicaid recipients, as well as protect access to abortion in Illinois should the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision legalizing it be overturned.

The legislation has made headlines in recent weeks, as Republican Governor Bruce Rauner has said he planned to veto the bill if it passes, because he does not support expanding Medicaid expenses for abortion - a position in direct contradiction with what he promised during the 2014 gubernatorial campaign.

Legislators also plan to discuss several measures to increase the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour before the end of the spring legislative session in May.