Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner Attends Koch Brothers Donor Summit in California | NBC Chicago
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner Attends Koch Brothers Donor Summit in California

By Mary Ann Ahern

    Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner has yet to weigh in on President Donald Trump's executive order that halts refugee resettlement and imposes a travel ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority nations.

    As demonstrators protested the order at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport and across the country this weekend, NBC 5 confirmed that Rauner has been in Palm Springs, California, for a three-day donor summit with Koch Industries.

    The first-term Republican sees the event as a policy summit, a spokesperson said, calling it a chance to discuss criminal justice reform and the advancements they believe they've made in Illinois.

    However, the seminar is also considered a chance for 2018 Republican candidates to meet potential donors. Led by billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch, the Koch network plans to spend up to $400 million on policy and political campaigns during the midterm cycle, according to several reports including from the Washington Post.

    This weekend marks the largest gathering of potential donors for Koch Industries, with more than 500 people in attendance.

    Only three governors joined the Palm Springs summit: Rauner, Wisconsin's Scott Walker and Arizona’s Doug Ducey, along with five Republican U.S. senators.

