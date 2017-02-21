Where’s Your Illinois Congressman This Week?

As the 115th Congress breaks this week for its first recess, many Illinois lawmakers are traveling home to meet with voters about a range of issues, including immigration, gun violence and the economy. With grassroots movements building momentum, members of Congress are returning to constituencies that are increasingly concerned with President Donald Trump’s agenda, namely the planned repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Hundreds gathered at an event earlier this month in Palatine to protest Republican Rep. Peter Roskam, who was attending a monthly meeting of local Republicans and supports the repeal plan. Initially open to the public, the meeting was later closed due to high demand. Although constituents continue to call for an in-person forum, Roskam made it clear that he prefers talking to large groups on the phone, hosting a telephone town hall last week that drew 18,000 callers, many of whom wanted to talk about the proposed Obamacare repeal. Here’s where Roskam and other local Illinois lawmakers will be during the congressional break: