As hundreds of women converged on the capital for the Women’s March on Springfield Tuesday, lawmakers in the Illinois House voted in favor of removing prohibitions on publicly funded abortions in the state. Mary Ann Ahern reports.

A bill to expand abortion coverage and ensure that it remains legal in Illinois is headed to the Senate.

House Bill 40 cleared the Senate Human Services Committee by a 6-4 vote on party lines Tuesday and is scheduled for a vote on the full Senate floor Wednesday.

If signed into law, the measure would allow the state to cover abortions for its employees and Medicaid recipients, as well as protect access to abortion in Illinois should the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision legalizing it be overturned.

Introduced by Democratic State Rep. Sara Feigenholtz, of Chicago, HB 40 passed the House by a vote of 62-55 on April 25, the same day hundreds of women converged on the capital for the Women's March on Springfield.

"After repeated threats from the White House and President Trump's remarks to strip abortion rights away from women, this legislation was necessary to safeguard a woman's right to make decisions that affect her personal health in Illinois," Feigenholtz said in a statement when the measure cleared the House.

The bill has garnered considerable attention, as Republican Governor Bruce Rauner has said he planned to veto the bill if it passes, because he does not support expanding Medicaid expenses for abortion - a position in direct contradiction with what he promised during the 2014 gubernatorial campaign.

As a candidate, Rauner said in 2014 that he would back efforts to change state law against taxpayer-funded abortion because it "unfairly restricts access based on income."

However, the governor said just days before the House voted in favor of HB 40 that he would not support the measure, because it's too controversial and Illinois should focus on other issues like reducing property taxes, lawmaker term limits and other elements of his "turnaround agenda."