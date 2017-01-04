IHOP Offers 'All You Can Eat Pancakes' Beginning Wednesday

IHOP is bringing back its “all you can eat pancakes” beginning Wednesday.

The restaurant chain said the offer, which will be available at any time of day, will continue until Feb. 14.

As part of the deal, customers can order either five “famous buttermilk pancakes” or a short stack of two pancakes with a combo plate of eggs, golden hash browns and a choice of breakfast meats. Once the initial serving is finished, customers can “keep a short stack of two buttermilk pancakes coming again and again until they have had… all they can eat,” the restaurant said.

“Since the moment we opened 57 years ago, our guests have been able to get the perfect breakfast any time of day,” Kirk Thompson, vice president of marketing for the International House of Pancakes, said in a statement. “And now, with the return of All You Can Eat pancakes, one of our most beloved traditions, it’s even easier for our guests and fellow breakfastarians to get their fill of our warm, delicious buttermilk pancakes, morning, noon and night through February 14 — and what better time to end this promotion than Valentine’s Day, when breakfastarians can celebrate their love of IHOP!”

Pancake eaters can add toppings to their pancake stacks for an additional cost, according to IHOP.

The offer is available for dine-in only and price and participation will vary, the company said.

IHOP, which is based in California, has more than 1,600 restaurants across the country and in Canada and Mexico.