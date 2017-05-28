Anyone who has made the trip from Chicago to Milwaukee has spotted the Mars Cheese Castle alongside Interstate 94, and this weekend travelers will have an extra incentive to stop.

That’s because the iconic building, located off I-94 in Kenosha, has unveiled its brand new expansion and new customer experiences, which coincide with the landmark’s 70th anniversary.

According to a press release, the 24,000 square foot expansion more than doubled the size of the Cheese Castle, and added a slew of new features to the facility.

A new grand dining room, complete with a 14-foot dining table, is now available for patrons to reserve for special occasions. Brand new cheese and deli department space has also come to the building, and guests can now enjoy a greatly expanded merchandise and souvenir shop in the building.

The Grand Opening event will take place over the Memorial Day weekend, with the store opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 9 p.m. every day through Tuesday.

The event will also feature food and beer samples and live music.