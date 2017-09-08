Iconic Field Museum Attraction Shows Its Bears' Support - NBC Chicago
OLY-CHICAGO
Grizzly Detail | The Chicago Bears NFL Football Blog
Awful good coverage of the Chicago Bears

Iconic Field Museum Attraction Shows Its Bears' Support

By James Neveau

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Iconic Field Museum Attraction Shows Its Bears' Support
    Getty Images

    The Chicago Bears will kick off their regular season on Sunday, and a local museum has caught a case of Bears fever before the big game.

    The Field Museum is supporting the Bears ahead of their first game with the Atlanta Falcons in its own unique way, dressing up its iconic Brachiosaurus with a giant Bears jersey ahead of the contest:

    The famous dinosaur has donned other teams’ colors before, most notably for the Chicago Blackhawks during their Stanley Cup runs and the Chicago Cubs as they raced out to a World Series crown in 2016.

    Other famous museums in the city have gotten into the spirit as well, including the famous lions at the Art Institute, who donned hockey helmets for the Blackhawks and baseball caps for the Cubs.

    Even the famous Daley Plaza Picasso statue has gotten in on the act over the years, supporting various Chicago teams in the postseason.  

    Published 47 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices