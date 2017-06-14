Thanks to his grand slam against the New York Mets on Tuesday night, Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ joined a very exclusive club.

That club features players that have hit a grand slam and struck out four or more times in a single game. Happ accomplished the feat by striking out on four different occasions against the Mets, and he also launched a grand slam, the first of his career, in the Cubs’ blowout victory.

According to the Baseball Reference Play Index, Happ became just the fifth player in MLB history to accomplish both feats in the same game. Derek Norris of the Houston Astros was the last to accomplish it in 2015, and he was joined by Mark Teixeira, Cory Snyder, and Reggie Jackson, who accomplished the feat twice in his career.

Happ’s bit of history wasn’t the only historic achievement on Tuesday. According to Christopher Kamka of CSN Chicago, Tuesday was the first time the Cubs and White Sox both hit a grand slam on the same day since June 2008, when Mark DeRosa and Nick Swisher both did it.

Happ hit one in the Cubs’ win over the New York Mets, and White Sox third baseman Matt Davidson also did it when the Sox knocked off the Baltimore Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field.