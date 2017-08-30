The Chicago Cubs are no strangers to making history, but thanks to a home run by one of the team’s newest stars, they pulled off a unique feat on Wednesday night.

In the bottom of the third inning of the team’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, rookie Ian Happ blasted a two-run home run to right field to give the Cubs a 5-2 advantage. Not only did the home run give the Cubs a big lead, but it also set a new big league record.

The Cubs are now the first team in Major League history to have five players 25 years of age or younger to hit 20 or more home runs in a single season. Happ became the fifth member of that talented quintet, joining Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, Willson Contreras, and Kyle Schwarber.

In addition to the youngsters making history, Happ’s home run also set a team record. According to Baseball Reference, the Cubs have never had six players hit 20 or more home runs in a season, but Happ’s home run changed that. Anthony Rizzo also figures into that exclusive club, giving the Cubs another historic achievement to mark in the record books.

For good measure, Rizzo hit a home run of his own on Wednesday, and Kyle Schwarber added two more to pace an offensive explosion against the Pirates.