How to Watch Chi-Town Rising Live on New Year's Eve | NBC Chicago
NBC_OTS_CHICAGO
Chi-Town Rising New Year's Eve Event in Chicago

Chi-Town Rising New Year's Eve Event in Chicago

Chicago's epic New Year’s Eve celebration to be held along the Chicago River

How to Watch Chi-Town Rising Live on New Year's Eve

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Not able to make it downtown for Chicago's big New Year's Eve celebration Chi-Town Rising? Or maybe you've got other plans but still want to watch the celebration? 

    We've got you covered.

    The entire event will be broadcast live on NBC 5 beginning right after New Year's Eve with Carson Daly. 

    From the music, featuring performances by American indie pop band Saint Motel and Chicago's award-winning hip-hop artist Sir the Baptist, to the rising star to the massive fireworks display that will ring in the New Year -- the epic moments from start to finish will be televised live as Chicago counts down to midnight. 

    Sheinelle Jones of NBC News’ Weekend TODAY and NBC 5's own Siafa Lewis will serve as the host talent, with Kye Martin, Alicia Roman, Marley Kayden and Byron Miranda as co-hosts of the bash.

    Penelope Menchaca of Telemundo’s 12 Corazones and Telemundo Chicago’s Maria Elena Ponticiello return as the host talent for Telemundo Chicago, accompanied by Lily Fragoso, Veronica Cruz and David Miranda as co-hosts.

    The NBC 5 broadcast, airing on over 40 NBC affiliates in the central United States and streaming on TV Everywhere on the NBC Chicago app, begins at 11:08 p.m. and will continue until 12:30 a.m.

    Published 28 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices