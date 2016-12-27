How to Watch Chi-Town Rising Live on New Year's Eve

Not able to make it downtown for Chicago's big New Year's Eve celebration Chi-Town Rising? Or maybe you've got other plans but still want to watch the celebration?

We've got you covered.

The entire event will be broadcast live on NBC 5 beginning right after New Year's Eve with Carson Daly.

From the music, featuring performances by American indie pop band Saint Motel and Chicago's award-winning hip-hop artist Sir the Baptist, to the rising star to the massive fireworks display that will ring in the New Year -- the epic moments from start to finish will be televised live as Chicago counts down to midnight.

Sheinelle Jones of NBC News’ Weekend TODAY and NBC 5's own Siafa Lewis will serve as the host talent, with Kye Martin, Alicia Roman, Marley Kayden and Byron Miranda as co-hosts of the bash.

Penelope Menchaca of Telemundo’s 12 Corazones and Telemundo Chicago’s Maria Elena Ponticiello return as the host talent for Telemundo Chicago, accompanied by Lily Fragoso, Veronica Cruz and David Miranda as co-hosts.

The NBC 5 broadcast, airing on over 40 NBC affiliates in the central United States and streaming on TV Everywhere on the NBC Chicago app, begins at 11:08 p.m. and will continue until 12:30 a.m.