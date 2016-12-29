'Home Alone' Gets 8-Bit Video Game Treatment

As if watching “Home Alone” wasn’t nostalgic enough.

CineFix, a YouTube channel for film and pop culture buffs, shared this video of an 8-bit video game recreation of the Chicago-based “Home Alone” holiday favorite.

“Ho-Ho-Ho-Home Alone returns as a retro action-packed arcade game for your holiday cheer!” The caption reads. “So sit back, relax, stir up some hot cocoa, and watch little McAllister cause some mayhem. Happy Holidays!”

The actual home is located in the North Shore suburb of Winnetka.

The 4,250-square-foot, 14-room home was placed has come on and off the market several times over the past few years, always prompting a pang of nostalgia for those who love the Christmas classic. The owners at the time said they hoped the on-screen fame from the 1990 hit movie would make it sell faster even in a down housing market.

If you’re the pizza delivery guy, you might want to look out for the statue on the driveway.

By the way, guess what Illinois' favorite holiday movie is?