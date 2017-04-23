What Do Chicago Athletes Make? See the Full List

The Chicago Cubs are fresh off their first World Series championship in over a century, so it shouldn't be surprising that the team dominates a list of the highest-paid athletes in Chicago sports.

Three of the top-five salaries in the Windy City belong to Cubs players, and six of the top-10 highest paid athletes wear the Cubs' blue pinstripes. Jason Heyward tops the list of Chicago's wealthiest athletes, as he will make $28.2 million this season, according to data provided by Spotrac and first reported by the Chicago Tribune.

Jon Lester is in second place on the list, with a $25 million salary, and Ben Zobrist rounds out the top five with a paycheck of $16.5 million this season.

The Chicago Bulls are also represented in the top ten, with Dwyane Wade ($23.2 million) and Jimmy Butler ($17.55 million) both cracking the top five salaries.

John Lackey ($16 million), Jake Arrieta ($15.63 million), Melky Cabrera ($15 million), Miguel Montero ($14 million) and Mike Glennon ($14 million) round out the top 10.

The highest-paid Chicago Blackhawks players are locked in a tie for 16th place among Chicago athletes, as Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews each make $10.5 million per season.

Want to know how much your favorite Chicago athletes make? You can search, sort alphabetically, by salary, or by what team they play for with this handy ranking sheet: