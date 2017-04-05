NBC 5's Alicia Roman gives us a look at the weather forecast.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch beginning late Wednesday through Thursday as the Chicago area braces for wind gusts between 50 and 60 mph and lake shore waves of up to 20 feet.

Very strong winds are expected to move through the area overnight and through the day Thursday, according to NBC 5 Storm Team models. Winds of this magnitude could make driving difficult and cause damage to trees and power lines.

The highest waves could occur near the Lake Michigan shore, causing a scenario similar to what the area saw on Oct. 31, 2014, when Lake Shore Drive flooded and trees snapped along the major roadway, blocking traffic.

The National Weather Service issued a Lakeshore Flood Warning between 4 a.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. Friday.

Some areas could still see snow Thursday with the best accumulation chance in Northwest Indiana. One model shows up to four inches in South Bend, Ind., 3.2 inches in Valparaiso and 1 inch in Gary. Another model shows a dusting of snow.

The rest of the area could see a dusting to a half-inch of slushy snow that is expected to melt quickly.

Any wintry mix that does develop likely will transition to rain by Thursday afternoon.

Friday looks a lot more spring-like with some sunshine and highs in low 50s.

We're in for a treat over the weekend, with low-60s possible on Saturday and 70 degrees on Sunday. The next round of rain could come Sunday night.