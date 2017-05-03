In a story that made national headlines, several Boston Red Sox fans were ejected from Fenway Park after hurling racial slurs at Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones, and Chicago Cubs players weighed in on the controversy.

The Cubs, who recently played at Fenway Park, all spoke out in support of Jones, who received a standing ovation at the ballpark on Tuesday night after the incidents on Monday.

“It’s not the only park I’ve been in where I’ve heard it,” Jason Heyward told media members. “So that’s why I would say I’m not too surprised. It happens. I’ve heard it my whole life, so it is what it is.”

Heyward was one of several players who was asked about the incident, with Kyle Schwarber adding that the news of Jones’ situation left him with a “pit in (his) stomach.”

Cubs manager Joe Maddon also weighed in with a few stories of his time in the minor leagues, saying that racism was something that his players had dealt with at various levels of the game.

“I’m coaching third base and there was some stuff coming out of the stands that I couldn’t believe,” Maddon told CSN Chicago’s Patrick Mooney. “I went to the GM and I complained about it loudly and I wanted more security behind our dugout and he told me: ‘That’s just the boys having a little fun.’

“At some point, you’d like to believe it’s going to change, but who knows when?”

According to Jones, fans at Fenway used racial slurs as they heckled him, and one even threw a bag of peanuts at the outfielder as he stood in the Baltimore dugout.

Security at the ballpark removed the fans from the game, and Red Sox owner John Henry met with Jones after the game to apologize for the incident.

Unfortunately for the Red Sox, Monday’s incident was not the end of the story, as the team reportedly had to eject another fan from the ballpark during Tuesday’s game. That fan was banned for life from the stadium, according to NBC Boston.

“It was reported to Red Sox security that a racial slur was used in a comment from one fan to another fan. The offending individual was promptly ejected from the ballpark, and has since been notified that they are no longer welcome at Fenway Park,” a Red Sox statement said.