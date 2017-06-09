For Harry Styles fans that weren’t able to get tickets to his show in Chicago this fall, you’ll have another chance to see the pop star, as he announced a massive North American tour next summer.

The singer, who will appear at the Chicago Theatre on Sept. 26, announced an expansion to his touring schedule for next summer in support of his self-titled debut album, which came out last month.

The new tour, which will start in Dallas on June 5, 2018, will hit 20 different arenas in the United States in just over a month, including the United Center in Chicago on June 30.

Fans can also see Styles at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on June 27 and at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota on July 1.

According to the Ticketmaster website, the presale for tickets to the show next summer will begin on June 15, with the general public getting access to tickets at 10 a.m. on June 16.