Hammond Cops Release Video of Armed Robbery Suspects

Hammond police released surveillance footage Monday in hopes of attempting to identify three suspects in a string of Friday morning robberies caught on camera. Police say the crimes occurred in Hammond and possibly East Chicago.

The first crime took place in the 5800 block of Hohman Avenue about 6:20 a.m. Police said to black males wearing hoodies attempted to rob an 85-year-old man. Minutes later, the same suspects robbed a 67-year-old man in the 400 block of Grover Avenue, according to police. Shortly after the second robbery, police said, the suspects robbed a 33-year-old woman walking her 11-year-old daughter in the 4100 block of Wabash Avenue.

At least two of the suspects had guns in all three instances, police said.

Police said the suspects may have also robbed a 49-year-old man in East Chicago.

Police describe the suspects, who can be seen on surveillance video pointing guns, as black males between the ages of 16 and 24. They are about 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall with medium builds. Both suspects wore hoodies, one white and one blue. A third suspect, who police say was driving a car, did not have a detailed description. The car is a four-door gray sedan, police said.

The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous, police say.

Hammond police ask anyone with information about these crimes to contact Detective Sgt. Rich Tumidulsky at (219) 852-2997, Det. Lieutenant Dave Carter (219) 852-2984, or Det. Sgt. Tom Textor at (219) 852-2973.