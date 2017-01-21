Thousands of people descended on the city for the Women's March on Chicago Saturday. NBC5's Emily Florez reports. (Published 6 hours ago)

"Hamilton" cast members serenaded an estimated 250,000 people gathered for the Women's March on Chicago Saturday as part of a rally that included speeches from several notable names.

Actors from Chicago's version of the Broadway hit belted out the Beatles' classic song "Let It Be" as part of the event's official program.

The production's Alexander Hamilton, Miguel Cervantes, wore a matching hat with his young son that said "Feminist" for the march, which drew more than three times as many people as organizers expected.

Several of his fellow "Hamilton" cast members also took part in the rally, including Ari Afsar, Karen Olivo and Samantha Marie Ware.

The event began at 9:15 a.m., with musical performances by Lucy Smith, the Full Court Press Jam Band, Lights of Zion and So Chi Voices.

The rally was emceed by actor, writer and producer Fawzia Mirza.

"I know the march organizers are looking to connect people, to activate them and you know, protecting each other, I mean that's the whole point," Mirza said before the rally.

"I know for me, as someone who identifies as Pakistani and Muslim and a lesbian and a woman and a Chicagoan and a human, my goal is that all of my intersectional identities are here and represented and helping each other and talking to each other," she added. "I think that's what it's about, is bringing people together."

Several elected officials were also part of the program, including Aldermen Michele Smith (43rd Ward), Susan Garza (10th Ward), and Pat Dowell (3rd Ward). Photos: The Women's March on Chicago

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza were in attendance as well.

The rest of the rally's speakers included, in order:

-Liz Radford: Co-Chair of the Women’s March on Chicago

-Ann Scholhamer: Co-Chair of the Women’s March on Chicago

-Jessica Scheller: Co-Chair of the Women’s March on Chicago

-Aislinn Pulley: Lead Organizer, Black Lives Matter Chicago

-Fawzia Mirza with special guest, Ava Santos-Volpe: Youth Ambassador to DC --Women’s March

-Katie Thiede: Vice President of Development, Planned Parenthood of Illinois

-Reyna Wences: Organized Communities Against Deportations

-Eman Hassaballa Aly: Muslim community Activist, TRUST Collective

-Rabbi Shoshanah Conover: Temple Sholom of Chicago

-Faith Arnold: SEIU Healthcare Illinois, Fight for $15

-Tamar Manasseh: Mothers Against Senseless Killings

- Mary Meg McCarthy: Executive Director, National Immigrant Justice Center

- Mary (last name withheld): Asylee from Mongolia, now living in Chicago

- Diane Latiker: Lead, Kids Off The Block

- Lucy Smith: Performer

- Tara Stamps: Chicago Teachers Union member, Elementary School Teacher, Community Activist

- Kimberly Wasserman: Executive Director, Little Village Environmental Justice Organization

- Maria Socorro Pesqueria: President, Mujeres Latinas en Accion

- Jean Albright: Master Sergeant (retired) U.S. Air Force

- Channyn Lynne Parker: Transgender activist, TransLife Project Manager

- Rahnee Patrick: Independent Living at Access Living

- Khadine Bennett: American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois

- Ann Christophersen: Women & Children First bookstore

- Lynn Mooney:Women & Children First bookstore

- Cleopatra Cowley-Pendleton: Hadiya Pendleton Foundation

- Tiffany Pryor: Executive Director, Illinois Caucus for Adolescent Health

- Sara Paretsky: Author, Sisters in Crime Creator

- Marilyn Katz: Co-Founder of Chicago Women Take Action, with special guest Sylvia Fisher (2nd Wave Feminist Pioneer)

- Jaquie Algee: Director of External Relations, SEIU Healthcare of Illinois

- Eloise Diaz Bahrmasel: RISE Movement

- Youth For Black Lives: Eva Lewis, Maxine Aguilar, Maxine Wint, and Yahair Tarr

- Shani Smith: Lead Marshall of Women’s March on Chicago, Safety Instruction, SEIU Healthcare Illinois

- Opal Staples: Performance

- Rev. Dr. Janette C. Wilson, Esq.: National Rainbow/PUSH Coalition