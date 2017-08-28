Gurnee Mills Reveals First Look at Renovation Plans

Renderings have been unveiled for a new renovation of Gurnee Mills mall.

A popular Chicago-area shopping mall is about to get a facelift.

Gurnee Mills, located in north suburban Gurnee, announced plans for an interior renovation Friday.

Scheduled to begin in early September, the plans include new LED lighting, new seating and planters in common areas, refinished hardwood floors, floating ceilings and skylight replacement, as well as a food court update and more signage to better guide visitors through the center.

“Our goal is to create an enhanced shopping experience for our local shoppers, as well as the thousands of people who visit us from outside Lake County each week,” Gurnee Mills’ general manager Randy Ebertowski said in a statement. “Our management team is fully committed to minimizing shopper disruption during the transformation, and the majority of work will be done overnight while the mall is closed.”

The two million square foot center features nearly 200 retailers, both outlet and full-price, plus various dining and entertainment options.

The remodel will cost approximately $6 million, according to the Chicago Tribune, up to $1 million of which will be reimbursed by the Village of Gurnee.