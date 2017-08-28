Gurnee Mills Reveals First Look at Renovation Plans - NBC Chicago
OLY-CHICAGO

Gurnee Mills Reveals First Look at Renovation Plans

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Renderings have been unveiled for a new renovation of Gurnee Mills mall.

    (Published Friday, Aug. 25, 2017)

    A popular Chicago-area shopping mall is about to get a facelift.

    Gurnee Mills, located in north suburban Gurnee, announced plans for an interior renovation Friday.

    Scheduled to begin in early September, the plans include new LED lighting, new seating and planters in common areas, refinished hardwood floors, floating ceilings and skylight replacement, as well as a food court update and more signage to better guide visitors through the center.

    “Our goal is to create an enhanced shopping experience for our local shoppers, as well as the thousands of people who visit us from outside Lake County each week,” Gurnee Mills’ general manager Randy Ebertowski said in a statement. “Our management team is fully committed to minimizing shopper disruption during the transformation, and the majority of work will be done overnight while the mall is closed.”

    The two million square foot center features nearly 200 retailers, both outlet and full-price, plus various dining and entertainment options.

    The remodel will cost approximately $6 million, according to the Chicago Tribune, up to $1 million of which will be reimbursed by the Village of Gurnee.

    Published 32 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices