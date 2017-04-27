The NFL Draft may not be in Chicago this year, but the Bears are still looking to make a big splash as they hold the third overall pick.

The NFL Draft is getting underway in Philadelphia, and we're covering all of the action as 32 teams look to improve their fortunes for the years ahead.

6:49 p.m. Put this under "news that shouldn't surprise anyone." The Bears are reportedly looking to trade out of the number three pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

One team that could be looking to move back up in the draft is Cleveland, who have 11 draft picks and could easily package them to move up. They also hold the number 12 overall pick in the draft, so that pick could go to the Bears in a move if they decide to pull the trigger.

The Cincinnati Bengals also own 11 draft picks, including the number 11 overall pick, so they could be another team looking to move up if things fall properly.

6:36 p.m. The speculation going into the draft has surrounded whether or not the Cleveland Browns would be taking Myles Garrett with the number one overall pick, and according to at least one report, we have our answer to that question.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns will indeed take Garrett with the number one overall pick, after reports had surfaced that the team was still considering taking North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with the pick.

There could still be a change, as Garrett says that the Browns have not contacted him to tell him he will be the pick, but at this point, Bears fans will likely have to move on from the fantasy of Garrett dropping to them at the number three slot.

6:18 p.m. For the Chicago Bears, the third overall pick in the draft is going to be an opportunity to pick higher than they have in over 40 years, and there are a million different directions that they can go.

Will they go with a quarterback, with DeShone Kizer, Deshaun Watson, and Mitchell Trubisky all potentially going in the first round?

Will they upgrade their secondary, as guys like Marshon Lattimore, Malik Hooker, and Jamal Adams all surging up draft boards in the lead-up to the draft?

Could they go with defensive line help, with the possibility that a guy like Solomon Thomas could be there for them in the third position?

We'll be following along with all the action throughout the evening here on Grizzly Detail.