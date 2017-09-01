Grimm, Maples Added to Cubs' Roster for Stretch Run

The Chicago Cubs have bolstered their roster for the stretch run of the season, adding two familiar faces and a couple of new ones to their playoff push.

One of the familiar faces is reliever Justin Grimm, who was on the 10-day disabled list. The reliever was on the shelf with a forearm issue, but he will return and hope to give the Cubs’ bullpen a boost as they head into a critical part of their season.

Grimm will be joined on the big league roster by catcher Victor Caratini, who has served as the Cubs’ back-up catcher at various points this season. He was displaced from that role with the acquisitions of Alex Avila and Rene Rivera, but he’ll give Joe Maddon another bat option off the bench and could potentially fill in at first base or in left field if needed.

The Cubs also brought in a pair of prospects, including right-handed pitcher Dillon Maples. Maples, who is considered one of the best pitchers in the team’s farm system, has a sparkling 2.27 ERA in 52 appearances this season, including a stop at Triple-A Iowa. Maples racked up 100 strikeouts in just 63 innings of work, and he could force his way into the team’s playoff roster if he has a strong September in the bullpen.

Finally, the Cubs also called up infielder Mike Freeman. Freeman will be looking to prove his value after being released by the Dodgers earlier this season, and he could serve as the backup to Javier Baez at shortstop after Addison Russell suffered a setback during his recovery from plantar fasciitis.

All four players are part of a wave of call-ups for the Cubs, who can expand their roster up to 40 players between now and the end of the regular season.