Governor Rauner Makes Significant Hire to Communications Team

By Mary Ann Ahern

    Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner is on a trip to Japan and China this week, but being overseas has not stopped him from making another significant hire to his team.

    According to sources, Governor Rauner has hired Hud Englehart as his new Senior Communications Strategy Director. A Rauner spokesman says that Englehart, who has been consulting for Rauner since the spring according to sources, is a contract employee in the governor’s office, making $12,500 a month.

    Englehart has more than 30 years’ experience in public relations and teaches crisis communications at Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism. He will continue to teach one class at the school while he works as a state employee.

    There’s also speculation that current GOP Senate spokeswoman Patty Schuh may be moving onto Rauner’s team, potentially as the new Communications Director, but Schuh, who is on vacation, will not confirm or deny the rumors.

    According to Rauner spokesman Jason Schaumburg, the “process of building a team is ongoing.” 

